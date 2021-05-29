The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 75.9% in May

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $6.39 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

