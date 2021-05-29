Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $85,375.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:REPX opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

