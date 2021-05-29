Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Purchases $69,800.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LJPC stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.35. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

