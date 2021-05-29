Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

