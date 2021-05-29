D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 23,430 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 147.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

