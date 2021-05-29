D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

