First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.07 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $577,592.61. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,430. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.