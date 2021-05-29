Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. National Vision posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the period.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

