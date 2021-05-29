Short Interest in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Grows By 153.8%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the April 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TBBK stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,292. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

