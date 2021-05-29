Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.63.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

