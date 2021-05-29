Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.63.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72.
In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
