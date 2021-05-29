Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Rising loan and deposit balances are likely to bolster the bottom line. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to low rates are concerning. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind. Nonetheless, steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

