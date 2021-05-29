Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$151.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$143.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.