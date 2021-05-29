China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CREG opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.87% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

