China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CREG opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.87% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

