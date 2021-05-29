CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. CHS has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $29.26.
CHS Company Profile
