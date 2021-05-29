CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. CHS has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $29.26.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

