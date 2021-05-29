D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.