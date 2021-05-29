D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $200.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

