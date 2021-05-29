Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.51 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

