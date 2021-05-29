Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

