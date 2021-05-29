Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

