D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $346.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.29 and its 200 day moving average is $353.61. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,032 shares of company stock worth $87,272,555 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.