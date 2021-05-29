Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after acquiring an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

