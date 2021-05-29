IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Invacare by 33.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

