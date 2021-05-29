BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $52,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

