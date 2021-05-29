Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $839.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

