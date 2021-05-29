Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,700 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $50,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,847. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

GDDY stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

