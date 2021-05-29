IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

