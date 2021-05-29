Swiss National Bank Buys 17,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Howmet Aerospace worth $48,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 178,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

