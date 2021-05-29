Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT opened at $122.19 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,812 shares of company stock worth $1,105,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

