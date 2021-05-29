IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,729 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

