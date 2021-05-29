The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.82.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

