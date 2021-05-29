salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.94.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

