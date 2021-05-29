Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells $1,245,500.00 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RETA opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.22.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
