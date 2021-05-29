M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.