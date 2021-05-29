M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

