Comerica Bank Buys 3,655 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

