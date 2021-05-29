American International Group Inc. Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,031 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 38.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $2,026,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

The Allstate stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

