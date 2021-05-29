American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of First Solar worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

