Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.