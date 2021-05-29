-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

INO stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 553,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

