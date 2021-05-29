American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $123.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

