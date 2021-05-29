BlackRock Inc. Buys 946,916 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,711,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

