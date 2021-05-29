Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,626,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

