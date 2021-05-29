Financial Review: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get TuSimple alerts:

This table compares TuSimple and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -29.67% -40.43% -18.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 Tufin Software Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $54.36, suggesting a potential upside of 41.79%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.16%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,355.76 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $100.83 million 2.92 -$35.41 million ($0.98) -9.28

Tufin Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Summary

TuSimple beats Tufin Software Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.