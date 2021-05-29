Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.