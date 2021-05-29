The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,977 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

