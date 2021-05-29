Keybank National Association OH Sells 770 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

