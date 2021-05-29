Keybank National Association OH Purchases 869 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Display by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $215.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

