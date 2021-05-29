Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,347 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of BRF worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,347 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in BRF by 20,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.81. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.