Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.34 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

