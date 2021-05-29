Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

